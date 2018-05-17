Ann Arbor Public Schools rank high in 2018 U.S. News and World Report

Pioneer High School ranked highest in Ann Arbor on this year's list of Best High Schools (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - Four Ann Arbor Public Schools made U.S. News and World Report's 2018 list of Best High Schools.

Three schools received silver medals and one received bronze for their programs in the rigorous annual national comparative assessment.

Here's how they ranked

Pioneer High School: 20th place in Michigan (silver medal)

Skyline High School: 21st place in Michigan (silver medal)

Huron High School: 35th place in Michigan (silver medal)

Community High School: 139th place in Michigan (bronze medal)

Since U.S. News and World Report's rankings were resumed in 2012, Pioneer has ranked in the state's top 20 high schools each year.

"The U.S. News and World Report's designation of Community, Huron, Pioneer and Skyline as 2018 Best High Schools again confirms the top quality educational experience and rigorous programming characteristics of our quality Ann Arbor Public Schools," AAPS Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Kerr Swift said in a press release. "We are especially proud of our students, staff, parents and the Ann Arbor community as these awards reflect yet another measure of our exceptional Ann Arbor Public Schools education."

Four-step methodology:

Evaluation of student performance on state-required reading and math tests

Comparison of scores of underserved students to state averages

The school must have a graduation rate of 80 percent or more

Schools that fulfilled these steps were then ranked on performance in International Baccalaureate and Advanced Placement exams

The ranking methodology is also based on the following principles:

A high-ranking high school will serve all of its students well regardless of whether they are college bound

A high-ranking school must be able to provide "measurable academic outcomes" across a variety of performance indicators to demonstrate it is successfully educating its students

