Ann Arbor Public Schools to ask voters for $1B in repairs, upgrades

ANN ARBOR - This November, voters from Ann Arbor will be facing a choice that could cost homeowners an estimated extra $225 a year.

Ann Arbor Public Schools said the $1 billion bond is worth it.

The school board on Thursday approved the language for a $1 billion bond to improve the school district. The board said the money is needed due to the aging infrastructure and buildings in the district.

The superintendent, Dr. Jeanice Swift, said the old buildings and the ever-increasing enrollment are a combination that requires investment.

The money will go toward a number of improvements, including remodeling buildings, installing renewable energy upgrades, school supplies such as computers and instruments, new buses and more.

Swift said she's ready to convince the homeowners the added price is necessary. She told Local 4 the bond is a hard thing to sell, but she believes the voters will pass it.

The full resolution for the bond proposal can be read below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.