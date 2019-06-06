Ann Arbor Public Schools unanimously passes resolution supporting Gov. Whitmer's school-aid budget

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution supporting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's budget proposal for the 2019-2020 school year.

The proposed budget includes a weighted formula that acknowledges some students require additional educational costs.

"Finally, there is an acknowledgement that it costs more to educate some students than it does to educate others," AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Kerr Swift said in a statement.

"Under Governor Whitmer’s proposal, the Ann Arbor Public Schools would benefit because as the 4th largest Michigan school district, we educate a varied student population representing a wide range of learners along a continuum of needs."

In the resolution, AAPS says, "Whitmer's proposed 2019-2020 school-aid budget represents a historic investment in schools across Michigan." The budget plan calls for the state to properly fund special education, early literacy and at-risk youth programs and technical and career education.

