Ann Arbor Public Schools will close Wednesday due to frigid temperatures

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor Public Schools will be closed Wednesday due to dangerously low temperatures heading into Michigan overnight.

Projected wind chill lows could plunge to -40°F in parts of Metro Detroit, and according to experts, frostbite can set in in mere minutes in these temperatures if you're not covered up properly.

In Michigan, most school districts will close if the wind chill is -25°F or below. This means a closing Thursday is likely, since the forecast says the polar vortex winds will remain and wind chills will range from -25°F to -40°F.

Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Kerr Swift tweeted this announcement Tuesday:

Due to extremely low wind chill temps expected in #AnnArbor all AAPS schools & offices will be closed on Wed 013019 - please take care to #StaySafe & let’s all reach out to ensure others are warm & safe through this historic winter weather event @a2schools pic.twitter.com/RqdSu5U34E — A2SchoolsSuper (@A2SchoolsSuper) January 29, 2019

In addition, all Ann Arbor Rec & Ed activities have been canceled on Wednesday.

For more closure information, check ClickOnDetroit's School Closings Tracker.

