Ann Arbor Public Schools will remain closed on Thursday due to severe weather

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor Public Schools just announced the district will remain closed Thursday due to sub-zero wind chill temperatures.

Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Kerr Swift tweeted this announcement Wednesday morning:

Extremely low wind chill temps are predicted to continue in #AnnArbor through tomorrow - All AAPS schools & offices will be closed on Thurs 013119 - please take care to #StaySafe during this historic winter weather event @a2schools pic.twitter.com/DDD0GQxUxC — A2SchoolsSuper (@A2SchoolsSuper) January 30, 2019

More than 800 schools in Metro Detroit have closed due to the record-breaking cold.

The University of Michigan canceled all classes and reduced operations on Wednesday and Thursday. It is the third time the university has closed for weather in four decades.

On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a state of emergency ahead of the cold weather now being described as "once-in-a-generation."

Experts are advising everyone stay indoors if possible, and if you must go outside, to cover up with layers to avoid frostbite.

