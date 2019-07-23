Ann Arbor ranked No.1 most educated city in United States

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - In a recent report released by WalletHub, Ann Arbor was ranked the most educated city in the United States.

The report compared data from the 150 most populated metropolitan cities across the United States and used 11 key points to assess the overall most and least educated cities.

With an estimated population of almost 122,000, 54.5 percent of Ann Arborites (and people from the Ann Arbor metro area) over the age of 25 hold a bachelor's degree.

The report specifically looked at people in metropolitan statistical areas and compared two major metrics: "education attainment" and "quality of education and attainment gap." These two areas were further broken down into smaller points such as gender gap, racial gap, quality of public school system and number of summer learning opportunities.

Students attend the first home game of the season on Sept. 9, 2017

According to the report, Ann Arbor also ranks first with the highest number of associate’s degree holders or college experienced adults. It is ranked second for the most high school diplomas.

WalletHub also ranks Ann Arbor and its metro area as having the highest number of people with graduate or professional degrees. It ranked third (behind Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, California, and Provo-Orem, Utah) in terms of average highest quality university. In terms of quality of education and attainment, it ranked fifth.

Other Michigan cities also made the list; however, no others were within the top 10. East Lansing-Lansing area ranked 22, Grand Rapids-Wyoming ranked 62, the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn area ranked 81 and Flint ranked 121.

See the full report here.

