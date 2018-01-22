Ann Arbor ranked No. 1 place to live in 2018

Wolverine fans make their way to The Big House for the first home game of the season on Sept. 9, 2017 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - After ranking on Livability's Top 100 Best Places to Live list for the last five years, Ann Arbor has finally snagged the No. 1 spot in 2018.

According to its website, Livability is "one of the leading online resources used for researching communities."

It takes into consideration a variety of factors, including education, health care and infrastructure.



Locals practice their swing moves at Dancing in the Streets on Sept. 3, 2017 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Here's how Ann Arbor ranked this year in the following topics:

Amenities: 82

Civic: 86

Demographics: 51

Economy: 64

Education: 89

Health: 77

Housing: 58

Infrastructure: 45



Read how Livability ranks city data here.



The Universal Access Playground's ribbon-cutting ceremony at Gallup Park on Sept. 17, 2017 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Manhattan, Kansas, trailed Ann Arbor by one point, and Corvallis, Oregon, came in third place.

Considering Ann Arbor's vibrant culture, endless shows, beautiful public parks, excellent public schools, award-winning restaurants and all that University of Michigan brings to the town, it seems it was only a matter of time before it made the top of the list.



A view of the Huron River (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)



See the complete list of Top 100 Best Places to Live here.

