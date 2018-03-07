Ann Arbor ranks as No. 1 best city to live in America

ANN ARBOR - We're seeing a trend here.

Ann Arbor has snagged the top spot on Niche.com's Best Cities to Live in America list for 2018.

Tree Town outranked 228 other cities on the ranking and review site.

Niche rankings are based on analysis of public data sets and user feedback in the form of millions of reviews.

Ann Arbor was also ranked the No. 4 Best City to Raise a Family in America and the No. 5 City with the Best Public Schools in America.



Here are some reviews from current residents:

"I absolutely love living in Ann Arbor. True, traffic is a challenge around rush hour in the morning and late afternoon. Small price to pay to live here. The quality people, international diversity, parks system, walkability, low pollution, and much, much more! The fact that Ann Arbor will be a key location for innovative technology is only going to make our city better for current residents and better to attract new residents."

"I love the city. The University of Michigan is here. What an inspiring school. The pride and spirit there is incredible. Kind citizens, good transit."

See Ann Arbor's profile and read more reviews here.

Do you agree with the rankings? How would you rate each category? Let us know in the comments below.

