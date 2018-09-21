Ann Arbor restaurants and breweries gear up for Oktoberfest

ANN ARBOR, Mich - This week, many of the restaurants and breweries in Ann Arbor will be assembling their teams for Oktoberfest.

With a lot going on in Ann Arbor this weekend, we've assembled a small list of restaurants and breweries hosting Oktoberfest events and celebrations. Get your beer steins ready!

Sept 23.

A week before other Oktoberfest festivities, HopCat is throwing its Hoptoberfest starting this Sunday at 10 a.m. Wear your lederhosen or dirndl and drink an imported or local Oktoberfest beer with your crack fries. Don't have your own beer stein? That's OK. HopCat will also be giving away Oktoberfest steins but numbers are limited.

Sept. 25

On Tuesday, HopCat will hold a special Oktoberfest Beer Dinner featuring five beers from HofBräuHaus at 7 p.m. This four-course dinner will showcase delicious German food and beer pairings, like Bibbelsche Bohnesuppe and a HofBräu Oktoberfestbier or Apfel Überraschung and a HofBräu Hefe Weizen. Tickets are around $32 -- seating is first come, first serve so when space has run out, so has your luck!

Sept. 28 and 29.

Join the ABC Oktoberfest Street Party for German-style beer, food, games, and entertainment on Friday and Saturday. Traditional Night will be on Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. with music from the Rhinelanders from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oktoberfest starts at 3 p.m. the following day, Sept. 29, with the Rhinelanders playing until 6 p.m. followed by Pajamas until 8:30 p.m. and Wire in the Wood rounding out the evening. There is no cover for this event!

Another two-night celebration, Grizzly Peak also has free admission for its Oktoberfest. Buy drink tickets for $5 each, $20 for five tickets, or $45 for ten tickets. On the Sept. 28, the party kicks off at 5 p.m. until midnight, and then 3 p.m. until midnight on Sept. 29. Drink and be merry while playing games like giant Jenga and beer-bottle ring toss or try some German style mac and cheese or beer brats and pretzel buns. VIP tickets are also on sale and include food or drink tickets, a T-shirt and other fun stuff!

Want to get into the Oktoberfest spirit but don't want to deal with the crazy crowds? Head over to Ashley's, which currently has four Oktoberfest beers on tap from Bell's, Wolverine State Brewing Company, Revolution Brewery and Great Lakes Brewing Company. Or go to HOMES brewery for its special New Munich Oktoberfest beer and Currywurst (if there is any left!)

As always, while Oktoberfest is a blast, please drink responsibly and help others who need it.

