Ann Arbor road closures to know about for the end of July

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - With summer in full swing, road closure season is also booming throughout Ann Arbor.

Expect delays and detours throughout the city and try to avoid the following routes as much as possible.

Intersection of Fuller Court and Fuller Road/Bonisteel Boulevard

Today to Friday at 3 p.m.

The intersection of Fuller Road and Fuller Court will be closed to traffic for the construction of an electrical duct bank. Fuller Court will only be accessible by the eastern intersection with Fuller Road by Glazier Way.

Westbound Jackson Avenue, Highlake Avenue to Wagner Road

Today to Aug. 5, 2019

Traffic on westbound Jackson Avenue will be reduced to one lane between Highlake Avenue and Wagner Road for the improvement of road shoulders, guardrail updates, a widening of the road shoulder and the application of high-friction surface treatment.

Greene​ Street from Hoover Avenue to Kipke Drive

Today to Aug. 30, 2019

Greene Street will be closed from East Hoover Avenue to the north end of Kipke Drive. Hoover Avenue will remain closed to through traffic between South Main Street and Greene Street. It will also be closed to westbound traffic between South Division and South State streets.

Beginning today, two lanes of traffic will be shifted on State Street, beginning at Hoover Avenue, to make room for curb replacements. The lanes will remain shifted until Thursday.

Northbound traffic on Greene Street will be rerouted to Main Street and Hill Street while southbound traffic will be detoured to Hill Street and Main Street. Westbound traffic on East Hoover Avenue will be rerouted onto State Street to Packard Street to Hill Street then to Main Street.

For more information about the Hoover, Greene and Hill Improvement project, visit the City of Ann Arbor website.

Huron Parkway between Plymouth Road and Glazier Way

Wednesday to Thursday

Southbound traffic on Plymouth Road will be detoured to southbound Green Road, to Glazier Way and then to Huron Parkway. Traffic heading south on northbound Huron Parkway will use take a “Michigan left” so as to return to a southbound direction. Sidewalks and pedestrian walkways will be closed.

