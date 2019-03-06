Ann Arbor road closures to know about heading into the weekend

ANN ARBOR - Whether it be routine road work, construction or a fun-filled 5K, there are several road closures around Ann Arbor this weekend starting as early as Thursday morning.

The city of Ann Arbor released the following road closure updates.

Westbound Fuller Street at Glen Avenue

Thursday, March 7 and Friday, March 8

Timeframe: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Northbound Glen Avenue traffic will be unable to turn westbound onto Fuller Street. Northbound Fuller Street traffic will be detoured to Maiden Lane, to Broadway Bridge, to Beakes then to North Main Street. Southbound Glen Avenue traffic, which will also not be allowed to travel west on Fuller, will be detoured to East Huron Street then to North Main Street.

Pedestrian traffic will not be affected.

Huron Pkwy from Hubbard to Baxter

Friday, March 8

Timeframe: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Northbound right lane of Huron Parkway between Hubbard and Baxter will be closed to traffic for electrical work on adjoining property.

Additional congestion is expected due to this project​. Drivers should seek alternate routes. In addition, the ​sidewalk adjacent to the road will also be closed and pedestrians directe​d to the other side of Huron Parkway.​

​

Shamrocks &​ Shenanigans 5K Run/Walk

Sunday, March 10

Timeframe: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The following streets will be closed:

South Main Street from Washington to Stadium

Washington between South First and Main Street

South First between West Washington and East William

East William between South First and Main Street

South Ashley between William and West Jefferson

West Jefferson between South Ashley and South ​Main Street​

