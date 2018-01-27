Ann Arbor's Tiny Lions cat cafe helps 500 cats find new homes

Garvey was the 500th cat adopted from the Tiny Lions lounge and adoption Center in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - As of this past weekend, 500 cats who spent time at the Tiny Lions Lounge & Adoption Center, a cat cafe in Ann arbor, have homes.

Garvey, a 1-year old, 9-pound black cat, charmed his way into an Ann Arbor garage in the middle of winter. When no owner or microchip was found, he found himself at the Humane Society of Huron Valley, where he meowed to fill his belly. He quickly gained a pound and went to the Tiny Lions Center, which is owned by the HSHV.

He was adopted within a week of arriving at the center. A recent retiree adopted Garvey after his daughters gave him everything he would need to own a cat for Christmas -- except a cat.

“We seek out the friendly cats,” Haley Hamel, Tiny Lions Center’s manager, said. “The ones who like to sit on people’s laps, hang out with other cats, and in the case of Garvey, who want to play, play, play.”

The Tiny Lions Lounge & Adoption Center opened in May 2016, next to Biggby coffee, with “the goal of finding more homes for homeless cats, to promote the human/animal bond, and to continue building a more compassionate world for our feline friends,” said Tanya Hilgendorf, the originator of Tiny Lions and HSHV’s president and CEO.

In 2017 alone, Tiny Lions found 287 cats and 34 kittens homes, and welcomed nearly 18,000 human visitors.

Tiny Lions has 12-20 temporary resident cats, free Wi-Fi, and regular events, such as Yoga with Cats, Trivia with Cats, “Kitty Pawties,” Study Hours, “Telecommeowting” passes and more.

