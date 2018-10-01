Ann Arbor schools taking action to lower lead levels in water

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Public School District says it is now installing more bottle-filling stations with lead filters and replacing older water fixtures after several schools tested for lead water levels above a federal limit in 2017.

AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Kerr Swift issued a statement last week, saying that achieving the lowest level of lead is the district's goal.

"As part of all of the work we do in the Ann Arbor Public Schools to attend to the health and wellbeing of all of our students and staff we also have our attention on the quality of our drinking water in our schools. We are committed to achieving the lowest possible levels of lead in drinking water in the AAPS, and take very seriously the risks associated with lead exposure, particularly with our youngest children." - Dr. Jeanice Kerr Swift

She says issues were addressed at all the schools where readings above the limit were found.

The next cycle of lead testing in the district will take place over the next two months.

The news comes as lead levels in water have been making headlines following school closures in Detroit and a recent announcement by the city of Ann Arbor that homeowners may need to replace their service water lines if high levels of lead are detected.

Michigan enacted stricter, self-imposed water standards than the federal law requires earlier this summer.

Gov. Rick Snyder said at the time that, "as a state, we could no longer afford to wait on needed changes at the federal level, so Michigan has stepped up to give our residents a smarter, safer rule – one that better safeguards water systems in all communities."

