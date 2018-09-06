Ann Arbor Sports Commission welcomes first full-time executive director

ANN ARBOR - Mike Malach has been named the executive director of the Ann Arbor Sports Commission, a newly created position for the sports division of Destination Ann Arbor, which was founded in 2016.

A sports management industry veteran, Malach comes to Destination Ann Arbor with more than 20 years of experience.



Malach served for 21 years on the staff of the Eastern Michigan University Department of Athletics, and four years as the senior associate athletic director for finance and operations at EMU.

Mike Malach (Courtesy: Destination Ann Arbor)

"I've been very fortunate to be a part of EMU’s outstanding Athletics Department for a great 21 years," said Malach in a statement. "Joining the Destination Ann Arbor team to lead the Sports Commission is an incredible opportunity. My career’s foundation is in my love for sports, and Washtenaw County is my home. I’m honored and delighted to contribute to the Ann Arbor Sports Commission’s

success."



"Mike Malach is the perfect fit for this strategic role leading the Ann Arbor Sports Commission," President and CEO of Destination Ann Arbor Mary Kerr said in a statement. "His experience and skills are exactly what we hoped to find in a new Executive Director."

According to the press release:



The Ann Arbor Sports Commission was formed in 2016 to attract competitive and recreational sporting events to the Ann Arbor area. One of the many groups which the Sports Commission has recruited since its inception is the 2017 Nations Cup: US Figure Skating Theatre on Ice, which hosted its event in Ann Arbor last year. Skaters attended from across the country, and the event generated an estimated economic impact of $835,944 from participants and spectators who enjoyed dining, shopping, and

overnight stays in Ann Arbor.

