Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra announces its 2019 Young Artist

Shuheng Zhang is the winner of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra's 2019 Young Artist competition. (Photo: Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra)

ANN ARBOR - After months of auditions, the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has announced Shuheng Zhang won its 2019 Young Artist Competition.

The Canton-native beat 11 finalists Saturday during A2SO's final auditions at Eastern Michigan University. During the orchestra's Music in the Middle concert for young musicians at University of Michigan's Hill Auditorium on Nov. 13, Zhang will perform part of Sergei Prokofiev's "Piano Concerto No. 3."

Zhang is an award-winning pianist who has performed around the world, including on stages in Poland, Germany and Salt Lake City, Utah.

His performance of Mozart's "Piano Concerto No. 23" with the Midwest Young Artists Orchestra was praised by the Chicago Music Report blog as "invigorating, incisive, and note-perfect account."

Zhang studies piano under University of Michigan's Dr. Logan Skelton.

