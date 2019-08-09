Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra begins search for new music director and conductor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - As of Friday, the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has begun its search for a new music director and conductor.

The music director and conductor leads A2SO in artistic vision as principal conductor, artistic director and community arts leader. The role also includes musical leadership, and the music director and conductor conducts all rehearsals and performances for various concepts and programs.

Known for its vibrant performances and innovative professional programming, A2SO employs 71 professional musicians, stagehands and technicians as well as eight administrative staff.



Currently in its 91st season, A2SO delivers symphonic music to 70,000 patrons in Southeast Michigan. The orchestra regularly engages with internationally-known guests such as cellist Zlatomir Fung, pianist Emanual Ax and violinist Rachel Barton Pine. A2SO also collaborates with composers and actively commissions and programs. It performs in various venues from Hill Auditorium in downtown Ann Arbor to day cares, senior citizen centers and farmers markets within a five-county area.

Those interested in the position are encouraged to submit a resume, letter of interest, links to videos of past conducting experience, sample programs from the past two year and a repertoire list as well as three references.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until Nov. 15.

To learn more about the desired qualifications for A2SO music director and conductor, as well as application requirements, visit the A2SO website.

