Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra brings Hogwarts to Ann Arbor Saturday, Sunday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Head to Hogwarts as the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra plays “The Music of Harry Potter” on Saturday at Michigan Theater.

Starting at 8 p.m., A2SO will play enchanting favorites from the famous wizarding world and some scores from "Fantastic Beasts."

Prior to the Saturday concert, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., there will be a magical scavenger hunt, photo opportunities and chances to interact with Hedwig! Well, not the actual Hedwig, but the Leslie Science and Nature Center will be bringing one of its owls for some “owl-ducation.”

On Sunday, a matinee concert will be performed at 4 p.m. There will be more mystical activities from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., as well as a science activity from the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum and button-making courtesy of the Ann Arbor Art Center.

Tickets to Saturday's concert range from $29 to $35, while matinee tickets are discounted from $10 to $20 and can be bought online.

More about Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra

Founded in 1928, the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has enriched the community through the love of music and passion shared by its musicians for 90 years. It is committed to providing Ann Arbor with exciting orchestral music and quality performances.

The Michigan Theater is at 603 E. Liberty St.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here !

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.