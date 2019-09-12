Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra to transport audiences through 'Star Wars' universe at November concert

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Although it's two months away, the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra is preparing to take Ann Arbor audiences to Tatooine during its Nov. 9 concert at Michigan Theater.

Starting at 8 p.m., the A2SO will play "Star Wars" classics and fan favorites before the release of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in December.

Enveloping Jedi and Sith audiences in the music of composer John Williams, the orchestra will play favorites including the menacing "The Imperial March," the epic "Duel of the Fates" and the classic "Cantina Band."

Attendees are encouraged to dress to their "Star Wars" best. From little Ewoks to giant Wookies, costumes are welcome but it's best to leave your Tauntaun at home.

Before the concert, members of the Michigan Robotics team from the University of Michigan will offer demonstrations at 7 p.m. in the lobby.

Children's tickets cost $10, while adult tickets range from $30 to $35. Students and seniors may receive discounted tickets. Tickets can be bought here.

The show will run for about 90 minutes. For more information, visit the concert page.

Michigan Theater is at 603 E Liberty St.

