Ann Arbor temporarily shuts down new medical marijuana dispensaries

A demonstrator calls for the legalization of marijuana at Ann Arbor's 47th annual Hash Bash on April 7, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - City Council voted unanimously Monday to halt the issuing of new permits for medical marijuana dispensaries after receiving more than 30 applications for new clinics.

During the 60-day moratorium, the city may decide to limit the number of dispensaries allowed to operate in town.

Dispensaries that currently have applications under consideration or have received zoning approval will be exempt.





As shown above, at least ten medical marijuana dispensaries are currently operating in Ann Arbor.

According to city officials, the recent surge in applications calls for a review of city regulations, citing the effect these facilities could have over time on the Ann Arbor community.

