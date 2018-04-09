2 Ohio women killed in wrong-way crash on US-23 near 6 Mile Road in Washtenaw County

A stretch of southbound US-23 near Whitemore Lake was closed due to a collision on April 8. (WDIV)

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two women from Ohio were killed Sunday when the car they were riding in was struck head-on by a vehicle traveling northbound on the southbound side of US-23 near 6 Mile Road in Northfield Township.

Michigan State Police said Debbie Pinson, 51, of Broadview Heights, Ohio and Cathy Kretzschmer, of Olmsted Township, Ohio were passengers in a blue Ford Fusion that was struck by a Chevrolet Bolt. They were both killed in the crash.

State police said the crash happened about 2:48 p.m. Sunday. A Chevrolet Silverado with two occupants and a Chverolet Equinox with one occupant also were involved. The Silverado's occupants both are listed in stable condition at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. The driver of the Equinox refused medical attention, police said.

The Fusion's driver has been identified as 53-year-old Daniel Eidt, also of Olmsted Township, Ohio. He is listed in stable condition at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. Eidt is Pinson's boyfriend and Kretzschmer's sister. Only the three of them were in the vehicle.

The driver of the Bolt has been identified as a 74-year-old man from Chelsea, Mich. He is listed in serious but stable condition at the hospital.

State police continue to investigate what may have caused the man's vehicle to travel into oncoming traffic. A stretch of the highway was shut down Sunday while crash investigators reviewed the scene and debris was cleared.

State troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.

