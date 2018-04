A truck rolled over and lost part of its load April 5, 2018 on eastbound M-14 near Gotfredson Road. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - All lanes of eastbound M-14 are blocked at Gotfredson Road due to a crash.

A truck carrying what appears to be gravel or dirt rolled over and is blocking the eastbound lanes.

Vehicles are getting by slowly on the shoulder.

