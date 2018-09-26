Ann Arbor woman accused of being drunk in crash with school bus that killed 2, injured 3 kids

Andre Edwards is accused in connection with a double fatal crash. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - An Ann Arbor woman has been charged in connection with an alleged drunken driving crash that left two people dead and several others injured.

Andre A. Edwards, 25, is accused of crashing an SUV into a school bus that was stopped on the side of eastbound I-94 west of U.S. 23 in Pittsfield Township.

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. May 29.

Andre Edwards (WDIV)

A tow truck driver was killed and seven other people were injured at the scene. A passenger from Edwards' SUV died June 1.

Michigan State Police said the tow truck driver, Nader Chehadi, 42, of Ypsilanti, was helping the school bus with engine problems at the time of the crash. Chehadi was at the rear of the bus when the SUV struck the school bus.

Antoinette Butler, 28, of Ypsilanti, was a passenger in Edwards' car. Butler died of injuries suffered in the crash.

Three children in Edwards' car were also injured.

Edwards is facing the following charges:

Two counts of second degree murder

Two counts of operating while intoxicated (alcohol) causing death

Two counts of operating while intoxicated (THC) causing death

Two counts operating -- license suspended, revoked, denied -- causing death

Three counts of child abuse -- second degree

Three counts of operating while intoxicated (alcohol) causing serious injury

One count of operating while intoxicated (alcohol) -- third offense

One count of operating with the presence of a controlled substance (THC) -- third offense

Three counts operating -- license suspended, revoked, denied -- causing serious injury

Edwards was arrested Tuesday in Westland. She was arraigned Wednesday in 14-A1 District Court.

Edwards is being held at the Washtenaw County Jail on $500,000 bail.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 11.

Ypsilanti Schools confirmed there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

Two adults were taken to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in critical condition. Two others suffered minor injuries.

Police, firefighters and an ambulance responded to the crash scene.

