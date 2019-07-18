Both directions of I-94 closed in Washtenaw County due to downed power lines

LIMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Both directions of I-94 are closed at Jackson Road in Washtenaw County due to downed power lines, officials said.

One lane of wesbound I-94 was initially left open, but now the entire highway has been closed, according to officials with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

The exact location of the closure is near Jackson Road and Old U.S.-12 in Lima Township, authorities said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

