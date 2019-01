Here's a look at the Ann Arbor Traffic Map on Jan. 16, 2019.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Check the Ann Arbor Traffic Map before you head out on the roads.

An icy commute is expected in Metro Detroit. Multiple crashes already have been reported.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.