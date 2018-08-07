Chelsea man charged in wrong-way crash on US-23 that killed 2 Ohio women

A stretch of southbound US-23 near Whitemore Lake was closed due to a collision on April 8. (WDIV)

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man is facing charges in Washtenaw County for his part in a fatal wrong-way crash on US-23 that killed two women from Ohio in April.

Edwin Brown, 75, of Chelsea, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death.

Debbie Pinson, 51, of Broadview Heights, Ohio and Cathy Kretzschmer, 56, of Olmsted Township, Ohio were struck head-on by Brown’s vehicle. Brown was traveling northbound on the southbound side of US-23 near 6 Mile Road in Northfield Township.

Brown was arraigned on Tuesday, and bond was set at $250,000. A preliminary exam is scheduled for Sep. 13, 2018.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.