Deadly I-94 crash near Ann Arbor: Tow truck driver struck, killed while assisting school bus

A tow truck driver was killed and seven others were injured in a crash on I-94 on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A two truck driver was struck and killed by a vehicle while assisting a school bus Tuesday morning along eastbound I-94 near South State Street.

Michigan State Police said the bus was stopped on the side of the road with engine problems about 10:20 a.m. when a SUV struck the bus, killing the tow truck driver who was at the rear of the bus at the time of the crash.

There were no passengers on the school bus, police said. However, the SUV contained two adults and three children, who were all taken to hospitals in critical condition. Tow other people also suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to Huron Valley Ambulance.

Eastbound I-94 was shut down at South State Street just east of US-23.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.