Tow truck driver killed, 7 injured in crash involving school bus on eastbound I-94 at US-23

A tow truck driver was killed and seven others were injured in a crash on I-94 on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A tow truck driver was killed and seven other people were injured in a crash involving a school bus on eastbound I-94 at US-23 in Ann Arbor.

All lanes of eastbound I-94 are closed at South State Street.

The crash happened at about 10:15 a.m. on I-94 about a 1/4 mile before US-23. The crash involved a school bus, an SUV and a tow truck.

Michigan State Police said the tow truck driver was assisting the school bus with engine problems at the time of the crash. The tow truck driver was at the rear of the bus when an SUV struck the school bus.

The SUV contained two adults and three children. Ypsilanti Schools confirmed there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

The three children were taken to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in critical condition. Two adults were taken to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, also in critical condition. Two others suffered minor injuries. The tow truck driver was killed.

Police, fire and an ambulance are at the crash scene.

Authorities asked motorists to avoid the area for the rest of the day.

BREAKING: crash involving a school bus and a car kills one and critically injures two others. Three other victims have serious injuries. On 94 EB before 23, in Pittsfield Township. No word yet on ages of victims pic.twitter.com/rcW3ooZLlB — Priya Mann (@Local4Priya) May 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.