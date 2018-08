ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The eastbound lanes of I-94 are back open at Ann Arbor Saline Road after a crash, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

All eastbound lanes were closed just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The road was back open after 5:30 p.m.

No additional details about the crash have been released.

