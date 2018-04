A truck rolled over and lost part of its load April 5, 2018 on eastbound M-14 near Gotfredson Road. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Eastbound M-14 was blocked Thursday morning at Gotfredson Road after a truck carrying what appeared to be gravel or dirt rolled over.

The crash debris and truck were blocking all of the the eastbound lanes. Vehicles were getting by slowly on the shoulder.

The road is clear for traffic now.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.