Fatal crash closes eastbound M-14 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A fatal crash has closed eastbound M-14 at I-94 in Ann Arbor.

Police are on the scene now and have the road blocked off. This stretch of eastbound M-14 between I-94 and Barton Drive is expected to be closed all day Monday.

A fatal crash on eastbound M-14 in Ann Arbor on June 24, 2019. (WDIV)

Two semi trucks were involved in this crash just west of the US-23 interchange. The wreckage was burning. One person was killed. It's unclear how many other injuries there are.

This is considered a HAZMAT response effort due to the spilled fuel.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.