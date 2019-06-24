Fatal crash closes eastbound M-14 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A fatal crash has closed eastbound M-14 at I-94 in Ann Arbor.
Police are on the scene now and have the road blocked off. This stretch of eastbound M-14 between I-94 and Barton Drive is expected to be closed all day Monday.
Two semi trucks were involved in this crash just west of the US-23 interchange. The wreckage was burning. One person was killed. It's unclear how many other injuries there are.
This is considered a HAZMAT response effort due to the spilled fuel.
