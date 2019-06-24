Fatal crash closes eastbound M-14 in Ann Arbor; Freeway has reopened

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A fatal crash Monday morning closed eastbound M-14 at I-94 in Ann Arbor.

The crash happened near Barton Drive, right at the Huron River bridge. This stretch of eastbound M-14 between I-94 and Barton Drive was closed all day Monday. It has reopened as of 6 p.m..

A fatal crash on eastbound M-14 in Ann Arbor on June 24, 2019. (WDIV)

Two semi trucks were involved in this crash just west of the US-23 interchange. The wreckage was burning. One person was killed. It's unclear how many other injuries there are.

Michigan State Police investigating fatal semi truck crash

Officials said they are unable to identify the deceased victim. They can't tell if it is a man or woman.

The truck that burned is from Canada. It was hauling auto parts.

Fuel spill

This is considered a HAZMAT response effort due to the spilled fuel. Crews were working to keep the fuel from spilling off the bridge and into the river. Crews have placed a boom in the river to catch the spilled fuel before it enters the water. They are workingto clean up the spill before it rains.

Ann Arbor Township Fire Chief Mark Nicholai said it was difficult for his crews to reach the crash on the bridge.

"Access was a big issue, of course, because it was on a bridge deck so our vehicles had to make a turnaround and come back to the incident. We were able to get control of the fire pretty quickly, if you will. Unfortunately there was a deceased party in there, and so it became basically trying to protect the environment," said Nicholai.

Nicholai said his crew found the truck 100 percent engulfed by the fire and "completely unsurvivable."

