SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said it will have a stretch of Liberty Road closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

The closure will be from Wagner Road to Skyhawk Boulevard in Scio Township.

The Sheriff's Office advises drivers to plan on taking an alternate route. No through traffic will be allowed.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.