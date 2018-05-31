LISTEN: Frantic 911 calls after tow truck driver killed in crash on EB I-94 at US-23

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities have released the 911 calls that were received following a fatal crash involving a tow truck driver, a school bus and an SUV on eastbound I-94 in Pittsfield Township.

You can listen to the 911 calls below:

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday on I-94 about a quarter-mile before US-23. The crash involved a school bus, an SUV and a tow truck.

Michigan State Police said a tow truck driver, Nader Chehadi, 42 from Ypsilanti, was assisting the school bus with engine problems at the time of the crash. Chehadi was at the rear of the bus when an SUV struck the school bus.

Chehadi was killed.

The SUV contained two adults and three children. Ypsilanti Schools confirmed there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

The three children were taken to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in critical condition. Two adults were taken to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, also in critical condition. Two others suffered minor injuries.

State police said the two adults and three children in the SUV are still in critical condition.

Police, firefighters and an ambulance responded to the crash scene.

