MDOT: Eastbound M-14 from I-94 to Main Street to close Sunday for bridge repair

Heads up, Ann Arbor drivers!

MDOT said Thursday that eastbound lanes of M-14 from I-94 to Main Street will be closed for several hours on Sunday.

Heads up Ann Arbor. MDOT will close eastbound M-14 from I-94 to Main Street over the Huron River for six hours on Sunday morning to repair bridge railing. While the lanes are closed, the suggested alternate route will be eastbound I-94 to northbound US-23. — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) April 25, 2019

