Overturned semi trailer slows traffic on I-94 in Ann Arbor

An overturned semi trailer is slowing traffic on I-94 in Ann Arbor on Friday morning.

Michigan State Police say traffic slow on eastbound I-94 near Michigan Avenue as police address the overturned trailer.

Traffic might be a little slow this morning down in the Ann Arbor area. This is E/B I-94 just east of Michigan Ave. Brighton Post troopers are out with an overturned semi trailer. Seek an alternate route or allow yourself more time if traveling in this area. pic.twitter.com/Lpc2qjljYQ — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) April 5, 2019

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.