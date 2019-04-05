Ann Arbor Traffic

Overturned semi trailer slows traffic on I-94 in Ann Arbor

By Ken Haddad

An overturned semi trailer is slowing traffic on I-94 in Ann Arbor on Friday morning.

Michigan State Police say traffic slow on eastbound I-94 near Michigan Avenue as police address the overturned trailer.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.