Road closures in Ann Arbor this weekend

ANN ARBOR - Between outdoor activities and continuing roadwork, several roads downtown will be closed this weekend.

Be sure to check the following list released by the City of Ann Arbor if you plan on driving to town:

Friday-Saturday

Where: Maynard from Liberty (to the entrance of the parking structure)

When: 3 p.m. through 1 a.m. Saturday

Why: The street will be closed for the Movies on Maynard event



Where: East Ann from North Main to North Fifth and North Fourth Avenue from Catherine to East Huron

When: 6 through 10 p.m. Saturday

Why: The streets will be closed for the 23rd Annual African American Downtown Festival

Saturday

Where: Washington between Fifth and Division

When: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Why: The street will be closed for Live on Washington

Saturday-Sunday

Where/when: North Main from Miller/Catherine to Huron from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

North Main from Kingsley to Miller from 7 a.m. to Noon

Southbound lanes of North Main from Kingsley to Huron River Drive from 7 a.m. to noon (one northbound lane will be converted to southbound travel, vehicles will be permitted to exit driveways when clear)

The surface parking lot at Ann and North Main from 4 p.m. Saturday until 2 p.m. on Sunday

Ann Street from N. Ashley Street to N. Fourth Ave. from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Huron River Drive from 7:45 to 11:30 a.m.

Why: The streets will be closed for the 2018 Dexter-Ann Arbor Run

Continued roadwork:

Where: Continued lane reductions in each direction will be in place on South State Street between West Ellsworth Road and I-94, and Research Park Drive from South State Street to approximately 600 feet east to perform paving work, if weather permits.

When: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More info: "Partial closure of the eastbound I-94 exit ramp at State Street: Left turns will be prohibited from the ramp onto northbound State Street, and traffic desiring to turn left will be detoured southerly to Ellsworth Road and directed to circulate the roundabout to travel back in the northbound direction.

"Closure of eastbound Airport Boulevard to Research Park Drive at the intersection with State Street: Eastbound Airport Boulevard through traffic and traffic desiring to travel northbound on State Street will be detoured southerly to Ellsworth Road and directed to circulate the roundabout to travel back in the northbound direction.

"Closure of westbound Research Park Drive to Airport Boulevard at the intersection with State Street. Westbound Research Park Drive through traffic desiring to cross State Street to Airport Boulevard will be detoured to Ellsworth Road and then westerly on Ellsworth Road to Airport Boulevard."

Sunday

Where: Broadway to Traver

Traver to J. Woods

J. Woods to Peach Street

Peach Street to Taylor

Taylor to Pontiac Trail

Pontiac Trail to Amhurst

Amhurst to Longshore

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Why: The streets will be closed for the 2018 Dexter-Ann Arbor Run



Where: South Main from Washington to William and Liberty from South Ashley to South Forth

When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Why: The streets will be closed for the Taste of Ann Arbor

For more road closure information and updates, visit the City of Ann Arbor's website.

