Semi truck driver killed in crash on M-14 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A semi truck driver was killed Monday in a crash on M-14 in Ann Arbor.

It took almost the entire day, but the eastbound lanes of M-14 have reopened near Barton Drive at the Huron River bridge.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Monday on the bridge, so there were no accessible exits for miles in either direction. Even rescue crews had a hard time getting to the scene, officials said.

"Access was a big issue," said Ann Arbor Township Fire Chief Mark Nicholai.

The driver of the Canadian truck was hauling auto parts. Police said the semi truck was parked on the side of the highway when the driver of another truck lost control and crashed into the parked semi.

The parked semi truck rolled on its side and caught fire, officials said.

Officials said the cab of the parked truck was on its side and fully engulfed in flames.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the driver of the second semi truck had minor injuries.

The M-14 closure from I-94 to M-23 created a traffic disaster, especially for truckers who had nowhere to go.

Fire crews were concerned about diesel fuel spilling into the river below, so they threw a boom into the water to help when rain washes more fuel into the river.

Michigan State Police officials haven't released the identity of the driver.

