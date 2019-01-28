Southbound US 23 closed at Geddes Road due to jackknifed semi truck

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Southbound U.S. 23 is closed at Geddes Road in Ann Arbor due to a jackknifed semi truck, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

Both lanes of southbound U.S. 23 are blocked by the truck.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is the second closure at the location Monday. The highway had closed down earlier in the afternoon due to multiple crashes and poor road conditions.

Deputies said drivers should also avoid eastbound I-94 near State Street and M-14 near Main Street.

