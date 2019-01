ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Southbound US-23 has reopened at Willis Road after being closed due to a crash near Carpenter Road.

The Washtenaw Count Sheriff's Office said a semi truck was blocking all lanes of southbound US-23 at Carpenter Road.

Drivers were advised to avoid the route, but it has since been cleared.

