ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Barton Drive is closed between Pontiac Trail and M-14 while firefighters respond to an abandoned house fire.

City of Ann Arbor officials said the stretch of road is expected to be closed for several hours on Friday while Ann Arbor firefighters are on scene helping Ann Arbor Township firefighters.

