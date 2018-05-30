Police: Woman responsible for fatal crash on I-94 involving school bus did not have valid license

A tow truck driver was killed and seven others were injured in a crash on I-94 on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Authorities say the woman responsible for Tuesday’s crash involving a school bus on I-94 closing the freeway for several hours and killing a man did not have a valid driver’s license and all three of her children were not wearing seatbelts.

Andre A Shantay-Samo-Ne Edwards, 25, of Ann Arbor, was behind the wheel of an SUV on eastbound I-94 when she slammed into the rear of a school bus parked on the side of the freeway, according to Michigan State Police.

Police said witnesses described the SUV make an abrupt lane change to the right, crossing all lanes of the freeway, before driving on the shoulder. Police said Edwards attempted to enter the freeway again and crashed into the back of a school bus that was stalled on the shoulder with engine problems.

A tow truck driver, Nader Chehadi, 42, of Ypsilanti, was killed in the crash. He was assisting the bus driver when the SUV barreled into the bus.

Police said Edwards does not have a valid driver’s license. She is currently at the hospital in serious condition.

Edwards’ children -- ages 5, 4, and 2 – were not wearing seatbelts. All three children should have been restrained in car seats. The 5-year-old is in critical condition and the 4-year-old is listed in serious condition. The 2-year-old is stable.

The passenger in Edwards’ vehicle, 28-year-old Antoinette Butler, of Ypsilanti, is listed in critical condition.

The crash happened at about 10:15 a.m. on I-94 about a 1/4 mile before US-23.

Eastbound I-94 was closed for several hours at South State Street.

