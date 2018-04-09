Wrong-way driver to blame for fatal crash on US 23 in Washtenaw County, police say

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. - A wrong-way driver is to blame for a fatal two-car crash on U.S. 23 near 6 Mile Road Sunday, police said.

Michigan State Police said dispatch began receiving calls at 2:46 p.m. that a driver was driving the wrong way on southbound U.S. 23. Two minutes later, police said, they received reports of a head-on collision near 6 Mile Road.

Police said their initial investigation revealed a Chevy Bolt driven by a 74-year-old man was driving the wrong way on U.S. 23 and slammed head-on into a Ford Fusion carrying three people. Subsequently, a Chevy Silverado with two occupants and a Chevy Equinox with one occupant became involved in the crash.

Police said the 74-year-old man is in serious condition.

The driver of the Ford Fusion is in serious condition, while the other two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The occupants inside the Silverado and Equinox suffered minor injuries, police said.

A portion of southbound U.S. 23 that was closed between 8 Mile and North Territorial for several hours was reopened Sunday night..

State Police said it is handling the investigation with Northfield Township's assistance.

