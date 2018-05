Zeeb Road is shut down in Ann Arbor for a traffic investigation. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Zeeb Road is shut down between Park and Liberty roads in Ann Arbor due to a traffic investigation, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said an SUV and a car were involved in a crash, The SUV rolled over and the car ended up in a ditch, police said.

Officials said it's unclear how long the road will be shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

