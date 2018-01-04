Ann Arbor veterans receiving care at new clinic

ANN ARBOR - Local veterans and their families have been receiving treatment at the Green Road Outpatient Clinic since it opened in late November.

The state-of-the-art health care facility at 2500 Green Road, is managed by the Department of Veterans Affairs Ann Arbor Healthcare System and features dermatology and sleep clinics.

The project was managed by Ann Arbor real estate firm Oxford Companies, which had been in talks with the VA since 2015 over the 10,000-square-foot build-out.



"The VA is an incredible client to work with because of the care they provide to our veteran heroes," said Alex Perlman, associate director of Oxford Commercial. "Working with the VA fits one of our core values of creating spaces that enhance life for the Ann Arbor community and the greater public in general."



Although the average Oxford project takes four to six months to complete, this project took longer than usual due to its unique physical footprint that required Oxford to develop it in phases.



"Understandably the VA’s standards for its hospitals are extremely high, and we knew that the project posed some very tight time frames," said Jason Cooper, Oxford's construction manager. "Understanding those time frames and being able to deliver within them was huge in making this deal work."



About Oxford Companies



