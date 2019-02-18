Ann Arbor Weather

6.5 inches of snow reported in Ann Arbor on Feb. 17-18, 2019

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - More than 6 inches of snow accumulation was reported in Ann Arbor on Feb. 17-18, 2019. 

As of 9:03 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service received reports of about 6.5 inches of snow in Ann Arbor. 

Here's a look at some other southeastern Michigan snow totals from Sunday and Monday: 

  • Berkley -- 6.2 inches of snow
  • Farmington -- 5.6 inches of snow
  • Flint -- 3.1 inches of snow
  • Garden City -- 4.0 inches of snow
  • Howell -- 3.6 inches of snow
  • Pinckney -- 4.2 inches of snow
  • Northville -- 5.5 inches of snow
  • Shelby Township -- 6.8 inches of snow
  • Sterling Heights -- 4.0 inches of snow
  • Troy -- 4.2 inches of snow
  • Warren -- 3.8 inches of snow
  • Wixom -- 5.4 inches of snow

