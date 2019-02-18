6.5 inches of snow reported in Ann Arbor on Feb. 17-18, 2019

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - More than 6 inches of snow accumulation was reported in Ann Arbor on Feb. 17-18, 2019.

As of 9:03 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service received reports of about 6.5 inches of snow in Ann Arbor.

Here's a look at some other southeastern Michigan snow totals from Sunday and Monday:

Berkley -- 6.2 inches of snow

Farmington -- 5.6 inches of snow

Flint -- 3.1 inches of snow

Garden City -- 4.0 inches of snow

Howell -- 3.6 inches of snow

Pinckney -- 4.2 inches of snow

Northville -- 5.5 inches of snow

Shelby Township -- 6.8 inches of snow

Sterling Heights -- 4.0 inches of snow

Troy -- 4.2 inches of snow

Warren -- 3.8 inches of snow

Wixom -- 5.4 inches of snow

PREVIOUS southeastern Michigan snow reports:

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.