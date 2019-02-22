Ann Arbor under high wind watch Sunday; gusts of 50 mph likely

Areas shaded in dark yellow are under a high wind watch starting at 7 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A high wind watch will be in effect starting at 7 a.m. Sunday.

All of Washtenaw County is under the watch, which will remain in effect until 1 a.m. Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, gusts of 50 mph are likely beginning Sunday morning and persisting through late Sunday night. Sustained winds will be from the west at 30 to 40 mph. Brief intervals of gusts up to 60 mph will also be possible. The highest gusts are most likely during the late morning to late afternoon.

A high wind watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur.

