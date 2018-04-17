Ann Arbor under Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday

Radar from 7 a.m. April 17, 2018 shows snow moving into Washtenaw County. (All About Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

From the National Weather Service:

Extremely icy roads this morning. Wet roads froze overnight. Snow showers worsened the road conditions. Temperatures will remain below freezing this morning. Untreated roads will remain extremely icy. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

