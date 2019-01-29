Ann Arbor weather: 4.5 inches of snow recorded Monday, Jan. 28, 2019

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The city of Ann Arbor received several inches of snow on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

According to the National Weather Service, about 4.5 inches of snow accumulated in Ann Arbor as the region was hit by a winter snowmaker.

Snow storm totals are for a range of about 11 to 12 hours. Here are other totals for southeastern Michigan cities:

Farmington Hills -- 4 inches of snow

-- 4 inches of snow Flint -- 6 inches of snow

-- 6 inches of snow Garden City -- 4.5 inches of snow

-- 4.5 inches of snow Grosse Pointe Woods -- 5.3 inches of snow

-- 5.3 inches of snow Livonia -- 4 inches of snow

-- 4 inches of snow Northville -- 4 inches of snow

-- 4 inches of snow St. Clair Shores -- 4.5 inches of snow

-- 4.5 inches of snow Troy -- 4.3 inches of snow

-- 4.3 inches of snow White Lake -- 5.2 inches of snow

-- 5.2 inches of snow Ypsilatnti -- 5 inches of snow

