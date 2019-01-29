Ann Arbor weather: 4.6 inches of snow recorded Monday, Jan. 28, 2019

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The city of Ann Arbor received several inches of snow on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.
According to the National Weather Service, about 4.5 inches of snow accumulated in Ann Arbor as the region was hit by a winter snowmaker.
Snow storm totals are for a range of about 11 to 12 hours. Here are other totals for southeastern Michigan cities:
- Farmington Hills -- 4 inches of snow
- Flint -- 6.4 inches of snow
- Garden City -- 4.5 inches of snow
- Grosse Pointe Woods -- 5.3 inches of snow
- Livonia -- 4 inches of snow
- Manchester -- 5 inches of snow
- Northville -- 4 inches of snow
- Romulus -- 4 inches of snow
- St. Clair Shores -- 4.5 inches of snow
- Troy -- 4.3 inches of snow
- Utica -- 5 inches of snow
- White Lake -- 5.2 inches of snow
- Ypsilatnti -- 5 inches of snow
These snow storm totals are for a range of about 11 to 12 hours on Monday, Jan. 28.
Snow totals for other parts of Michigan:
- Bay Port -- 9 inches of snow
- Cass City -- 8 inches of snow
- Columbiaville -- 8 inches of snow
- Harbor Beach -- 10 inches of snow
- Morenci -- 4 inches of snow
- Yale -- 6.1 inches of snow
