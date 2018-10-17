Ann Arbor weather: Freeze warning Wednesday night, Thursday morning

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Washtenaw County is under a freeze warning overnight Wednesday until 8 a.m. Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing early Thursday morning. Lows will generally reach into the upper 20s to lower 30s, with the coldest locales dipping into the mid 20s.

The NWS warns sensitive outdoor plants will be killed if left unprotected. A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

